Erica Nlewedim Catches Flak for Mocking Buhari Over Super Eagles Crash at #AFCON

Nigerian Twitter has been wild ever since the Super Eagles lost at the knock-out stage to Tunisia.

Before the match, the news made rounds that President Buhari called to wish the players well, and things went sour after our team got kicked out. And as expected, folks took to social media to console themselves with banters about how it was the call from the president that cast a negative caul over the match.

One of those who made this joke was Erica Nlewedim, and while many people thought this was funny, many didn’t.

See her post:

Who wants a phone call? pic.twitter.com/6LCiufQUFH — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) January 23, 2022

And see the sample reactions (many of them are so sexist):

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...