Erica Nlewedim Announces Her 2023 Age Ahead of Birthday

Erica Nlewedim does not want any debate about her age this year and has preempted sany argument around it.

The former reality TV star and actress took to Twitter to announce the age she’s turning in 2023 ahead of her March 13 birthday.

Though it’s no news that Erica who was born in 1994 will turn 29 this year, she shaved 2 years off her age, noting that she’s turning 27 and that it.

This is probably in reference to the age debate that followed the birthday of another former BBNaija housemate, Chichi who noted that she turned 23 on her last birthday.

Erica Nlewedim tweeted; “I’m turning 27 this year it’s not you that’ll tell me my own age.”

