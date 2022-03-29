Erica Mena Has Finalised Her Divorce from Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena is officially divorced and what better way to ring in the new phase than a night out.

The reality TV star took her celebrations to the club where she danced the night away after announcing that her divorce from Safaree Samuels has been finalised.

Mena noted that she was celebrating her freedom and how much of a bad b*tch she is with this new lease of life.

Recall that Mena and the father of two of her children, Safaree Samuels called it quits just a few months to welcoming their second child together.

The pair who have always bickered back and forth on social media can now finally let go of each other.

