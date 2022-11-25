Eriata Ese Vents, Confesses She Can’t Publicly Live Her Truth in Nigeria

Eriata Ese is more than a tad annoyed and irritated at the culture of stereotype and gender rigidity in Nigeria.

The former reality TV star and actress took to her Snapchat to vent about this phenomenon of undue societal expectations and expressions for the sexes.

One high note if exasperation for Eriata Ese is the area of fashion. She shared that fashion is to be explored and called out the online trolling of people who choose to be unconventional with it, citing an example of men who wear heels.

She added that as my h as she loves Nigeria, this retrogressive behaviour has her mind out of the country and added that she cannot even live here truth publicly because of it.

Eriata added her daily disgust for people who are unable to process an event or situation before jumping to conclusions.

