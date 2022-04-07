Thursday, April 7, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Eriata Ese Reveals Anonymous Man Gifted Her N3 Million for Vacation

Eriata Ese is quite the lucky one as she was recently at the receiving end of the generosity of a stranger.

The former reality TV star and business woman revealed that a man she has never met before gifted her the sum of N3 Million for vacation.

Eriata Ese disclosed that though she has known the man for about 2 years, they have never seen each other and when she questioned him as to the reason for his generosity, stating that she had nothing to offer, he replied that he didn’t want anything from her and only encouraged her to keep at her hustle and be contented with the life she has.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: