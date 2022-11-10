Eriata Ese Blasts Online Fashion Vendors for Cheapening Celebrities’ Outfits

Eriata Ese is really frustrated with the activities of online fashion vendors and had to vent.

The Big Brother Naija alum and actress, took to her Snapchat to read the riot act to folks who fall under this category, for cheapening celebrities’ outfits.

She revealed that she gets really vexed when someone rocks a really expensive outfit worth millions of Naira, only for a vendor to use the Celebrity’s image to advertise his/her own replica of the outfit which usually retails for about #20k, without acknowledging that he/she is only selling a replica of what the celebrity has on.

Eriata Ese added that this is “highly insulting and downgrading to the person in the picture” and urged fashion vendors to stop the nonsense.

