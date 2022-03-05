Sunday, March 6, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

EPL: Mane’s Solitary Goal Earns Liverpool Vital Win Over West Ham

Liverpool moved back to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a tight 1-0 win over West Ham at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were certainly not at their free-flowing best, but took the lead in the first-half through Sadio Mane.

West Ham missed massive chances to equalise, with Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini both fluffing their lines, as Liverpool held on despite a number of scares to keep the pressure on City, who play Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp will be delighted with the victory having just won the Carabao Cup last weekend after defeating Chelsea via penalties in the final.

Liverpool will face Brighton away and Arsenal away in their next two games in the Premier League.

