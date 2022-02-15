EPL: Manchester United gone, no club fears them again – Jordan

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has said that the fear that once gripped other clubs at the mention of Manchester United no longer exists.

According to him, United, which was once known as the most intimidating club in world football, is now physically weak.

He noted that opposition teams now see the dreaded Red Devils as physically weak and attack them like equals, or even inferiors.

“There’s no fear of Manchester United, it’s gone,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“Whatever fear there was and whatever respect other teams had for Man United, especially at Old Trafford, is gone. It exists no more.

“Teams are quite comfortable to have a go at Man United, especially this United that is clearly in transition.

“They have an inordinate amount of quality in the squad but they lack character,” Jordan said, adding that the team also lack the ability to do certain things,” he said m

The former club owner said that “it is now universally accepted that the Manchester United we have at the moment are not the same as the Red Devils that were in place 10 years ago.”

Manchester United’s struggles have continued despite the managerial change, with some fans and pundits suggesting that the club’s hierarchy should have allowed acting manager, Michael Carrick to continue till the end of the season.

Carrick left the club immediately Rangnick was confirmed as the interim boss, after leading the club to two straight wins.

Manchester United are faced with the huge task of beating Atletico Madrid in the round of sixteen of the Champions League to keep alive their only hope of winning any silverware this season.

