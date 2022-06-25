EPL: Arsenal now set to complete signing of first-choice striker

Arsenal will complete the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the next seven days.

The Gunners will sign the Brazilian for a fee of £50m as the forward is open to leaving City to play regular football.

Jesus believes that staying at the north London club will not guarantee him a place in the Brazilian squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Real Madrid have also expressed interest in signing Jesus but the Daily Mail reports that his former coach, Mikel Arteta, is leading the race to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal has won the race and will seal a deal at the start of next month and he would become Arsenal’s fourth summer arrival.

The Gunners have already signed the likes of goalkeeper Matt Turner, forward Marquinhos and midfielder Fabio Vieira.

With the deals for Turner and Marquinhos believed to be worth around £7.5m and £3m respectively, Arsenal’s summer spending will edge closer to £100m once Jesus moves to the Emirates.

