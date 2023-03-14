Search
Enyeama named Africa’s greatest ever goalkeeper

Sports

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Vincent Enyeama as the greatest African goalkeeper of all time.

IFFHS ranked the goalkeepers from 1987 to 2022.

The ranking was done for all the different continents including Europe, South America and Asia.

Enyeama was recognised for his impressive displays during his active days with the Super Eagles.

The charismatic shotstopper also made a big impact in Enyimba winning the CAF Champions League title in 2003 and 2004.

Enyeama represented Nigeria at three FIFA World Cups in Korea/Japan 2002, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

The former Lille goalie was also in action when the Super Eagles won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

