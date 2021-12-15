Enugu native doctor married to 59 women drops dead

Mr Simon Odo, a native doctor popularly known as ‘King of Satan’ who married 59 wives with over 300 children and grandchildren is reportedly dead.

The late Odo, who hailed from Aji in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

Mr Emeka Odo, one of the sons who confirmed the death of his father said he died at the age of 74.

Odo said burial arrangement for his father was already in progress in compliance with his father’s instruction to the wives and children that his remains should not be deposited in mortuary when confirmed dead, but should be buried as soon as possible.

“Yes my father popularly known as King of Satan is dead; he died on Tuesday’s morning as he had been sick for the past three weeks.

“We are having family meeting to perfect arrangement for his burial since he instructed us not to put his body in mortuary,” he told newsmen.

“Since this morning my father died, kinsmen, friends and well-wishers have been trooping in shock and surprise to come and sympathise with our family.”

