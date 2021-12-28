Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Enugu Broadcasting Service HQ gutted by fire

There was chaos Tuesday morning when fire gutted the headquarters of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service.

Eyewitnesses said that the inferno started shortly after the station opened around 5.30am.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be ascertained.

This development is coming on the backdrop of another fire incident that ravaged more than seven shops and destroyed property worth millions of naira on Monday around Mile 50 Layout in nearby Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

No casualty was recorded from the fire.

