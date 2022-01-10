Enjoy Reality TV for What it Truly is ~ Angel Smith Says

Angel Smith wants people to take it easy on reality TV stars and allow them live their lives as they please.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye alum spoke on the unrealistic expectations by folks to make them live scripted lives.

Smith, 21, shared that most people do not really like the reality in reality TV as she prayed them to enjoy these stars for what they truly are and have fun with it.

“I don’t think you guys like the “reality” in reality tv because why do you want reality tv stars to live a life that is scripted? Allow yourselves enjoy them for what they truly are and just have fun with it,” she tweeted.

“And I think it’s only here we take it so seriously tbh because of “brand building” but truly the person IS the brand, authenticity and hardwork is what sells.”

