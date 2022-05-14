Enioluwa Adeoluwa Says He’ll be Wearing Crocs to the AMVCA Redcarpet: “I Don’t Need to Explain Why!😂”

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is still over the moon with joy following his crocs deal recently.

The socialite and model became the first Nigerian to land an ambassadorial deal with footwear brand, Crocs. And now, he has noted that he will be the wearing the plastic footwear to the redcarpet event for the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) holding in Lagos.

“At least I get to wear Crocs to the AMVCA red carp tonight and I don’t need to explain why!” he tweeted, and fans are glad for him.

See his post:

At least I get to wear Crocs to the AMVCA red carp tonight and I don’t need to explain why!😂 — Enioluwa Adeoluwa (@Enioluwa_) May 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...