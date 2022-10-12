Enioluwa Adeoluwa Reveals He Graduated “With a CGPA of 4.72”

Enioluwa Adeoluwa has always been an exceptional person.

Yesterday, the fashion influencer took to his social media to reveal that he has signed a deal to become the EU-Africa ambassador for the European Union.

This news warmed the hearts of many people. You can read more about it here.

Now, he has shared details about his time in college, adding that he graduated with a distinction. “5.0/5.0 in 2 out of eight semesters in a Public University,” he said.

He continued, “Never had a C in any Dept Course graduated with a CGPA of 4.72.”

See his post:

5.0/5.0 in 2 out of eight semesters in a Public University. Never had a C in any Dept Course graduated with a CGPA of 4.72. https://t.co/ad3OmNNQqz — Eni Adeoluwa (@Enioluwa_) October 11, 2022

