Enioluwa Adeoluwa Lands Deal With European Union as the EU-Africa Ambassador

Congratulations to Enioluwa Adeoluwa!

The fashion influencer has taken to his social media to reveal that he has signed a deal to become the EU-Africa ambassador for the European Union.

“Super excited and honoured to announce my role with the European Union as the EU-Africa Ambassador,” he wrote.

He continued, “This is an opportunity to serve, support charities, and work with an organization such as @EUinNigeria that supports individuals and communities. I am indeed honoured and grateful and hopeful that this opens doors not just for me but for many others!”

