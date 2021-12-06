Eniola Badmus Shows Off Ultra Svelte Figure in Anticipation for 20 Years on Stage

Eniola Badmus is gearing up for her celebration of her 20 years on stage event and unveiled the first surprise on her Instagram page.

The actress who has been working on a more for lifestyle, showed off her ultra svelte figure on Instagram to the cheer of her fans.

Eniola who used to be plus size and went as far as soliciting for a Shapewear/fitness company to sign her up as an ambassador months ago, stunned in an all-black ensemble in the new photos which showed a slimmer woman.

She wore a knee-length jacket with a lot of frilly details which she paired with black pants, clean face beat and pulled back hair.

See the stunning transformation of Eniola Badmus in the photos below.

