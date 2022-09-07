Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Eniola Badmus Fettered with Designer Brands as She Celebrates Birthday

Eniola Badmus is alive, well and happy as she celebrates another trip round the sun on Wednesday, September 7.

The actress who is a year older today, showed off the various luxury designer birthday presents she woke up to from friends and loved ones.

Eniola posted a video of her bed covered with various items from the luxurious Burberry brand and captioned it “Birthday behaviour.”

She also shared that she received a brand new laptop from one of the brands she works with despite just signing on with them about a month ago.

