English Pop Band Calls Beyoncé ‘Such an Arrogant Person’ for Interpolating “I’m Too Sexy” Without Approaching Them

The UK pop band Right Said Fred isn’t happy with how Beyoncé choose to interpolate their 1991 hit song “I’m Too Sexy” on her Renaissance standout track “Alien Superstar.”

The Sun spoke with the members Fred and Richard Fairbrass at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. Awards in London, where they discussed the hit track.

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person,” Right Said Fred told the UK tabloi. “She just had probably thought ‘come and get me,’ so we heard about it after the fact, when you did.”

The two added, “Everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us.” Drizzy took the hook on “I’m Too Sexy” for last year’s “Way 2 Sexy,” while Taylor interpolated the same track on “Look What You Made Me Do.”

However, they made it clear that this situation will not turn into a legal matter. “We’re delighted Beyoncé is using our melody, a simple ‘please’ or ‘may I’ would have been nice,” the Fairbrass brothers wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

We’re delighted Beyoncé is using our melody, a simple ‘please’ or ‘may I’ would have been nice. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) October 5, 2022

This response surprised many people because when the album came out, the pop band took to their social media to celebrate it. See their tweets:

It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album. 'Renaissance' Credits: Drake, A. G. Cook, Syd, Right Said Fred, & More #Beyonce https://t.co/vnjFftkMLk — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 22, 2022

Writing credits with Taylor Swift, Drake and now Beyoncé, not bad for 2 blokes that haven’t been play-listed in the UK for over 25 years 😂 Beyonce has surprise collaboration with Right Said Fred on new album, Renaissance – Mirror Online https://t.co/Ax1jGxrf5i — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 28, 2022

99.9% of journalists know f**k all about music and the most basic terminology. Irrespective of what has been written. The song usage with Taylor Swift, Drake and Beyoncé does not involve samples of our songs. The usage is all related to publishing, ie: the songwriting. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 31, 2022

