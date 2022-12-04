England thrash Senegal to set up France quarterfinal

England will meet France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday after crushing Senegal 3-0 at Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate’s side survived a nervy opening in which goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save from Boulaye Dia to run out convincing winners with a powerful display of attacking strength.

Jude Bellingham was England’s star man, setting up the first goal for Jordan Henderson with a perfect cross after 38 minutes then having a hand in the second on the stroke of half-time, combining with Phil Foden as captain Harry Kane powered home his first of the tournament.

Foden was the creator once more as England wrapped the game up in the 57th minute, crossing for Bukayo Saka to show great awareness and touch to flick a delicate finish past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Three Lions return to the stadium on Saturday to take on world champions France, who earlier ran out 3-1 winners over an outclassed Poland team.

