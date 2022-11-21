England thrash Iran in World Cup opener

England got their World Cup campaign off to a blistering start with a 6-2 drubbing of Iran in their group opener Monday.

Goals from youngster Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka who bagged a brace, Raheem Sterling and substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish put England in control.

Iran reduce deficit in second half before being awarded penalty by VAR that was calmly converted by Mehdi Taremi

Iran keeper Beiranvand taken off after head injury in first half, while England manager Gareth Southgate rang the changes in the second half with Eric Dier, Callum Wilson, Rashford Grealish and Phil Foden all getting a run.

England sit atop the group temporarily, with the USA taking on Wales later on.

