England relegated from Nations League after Italy defeat

England have been relegated from the Uefa Nations League Group A after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Italy at the San Siro on Friday night.

Youngster Giacomo Raspadori got the winning goal in the 68th minute, expertly controlling Leonardo Bonucci’s long ball before creating space to curl into the far corner beyond the reach of Nick Pope in England goal.

The defeat means England are rooted to the bottom of Group A3, making Monday’s clash against Germany a dead rubber.

It continues a dismal run of form for England in 2022, as they have now failed to score from open play in five Nations League games.

Italy meanwhile, can qualify for next year’s final if they beat Hungary – 1-0 winners over Germany – on Monday.

Marco Rossi’s Hungary however just need to avoid defeat to seal a spot in the finals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...