England beat Germany to win Euro 2022

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal saw England win their first major women’s tournament on a dramatic day at Wembley Stadium in the Euro 2022 final against eight-time champions Germany.

Kelly, on as a substitute, poked home a loose ball from a corner to send a raucous record crowd of 87,192 into a frenzy with minutes to go in extra-time.

Ella Toone had earlier come off the bench to score the opener in normal time before Germany’s Lina Magull set up a nervous ending when she leveled in the 79th minute.

There were scenes of jubilation in the stands and an outpouring of emotion by players on the pitch at full-time.

