Enforce use of hijab in Lagos schools, MSSN tells Sanwo-Olu

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, has urged the state government to remind school administrators of a court ruling allowing Muslim students to wear hijab in schools.

Amirah (Female President) of MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Miss Basheerah Majekodunmi, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos.

The statement was in commemoration of 2022 World Hijab Day.

Majekodunmi called on the Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct issuance of the circular in compliance with a Court of Appeal judgement granting the use of hijab in public schools.

She said that some principals and teachers claimed that they did not get a previous circular on the matter during Mr Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.

Majekodunmi advised school principals and teachers against victimisation and discrimination of Muslim students.

“Ignorance is no excuse before the law.

Teachers and principals who either feign ignorance or turn deaf ear to justice and morality have made it difficult and fearful for students to use their hijabs as prescribed by their creator.

“We appeal to Lagos State Government to issue another circular that will be well-publicised.

” We enjoy peace in Lagos State and don’t want any crisis,” Majekodunmi said.

She hailed efforts of the state government in providing quality education.

“A picture of Gov. Sanwo-Olu sitting with a hijab-wearing student is in clear contrast to injustice meted on some students who also chose to wear hijab in other schools,” she said.

Majekodunmi advised students to speak out when experiencing any form of molestation or victimisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 World Hijab Day, with the theme, “Hijab is our Crown, not A Crime”, was aimed to disapprove and end harassment of females wearing hijabs in schools and workplaces. (NAN)

