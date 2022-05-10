EndSARS: Osun to compensate victims of police brutality

The Osun State Government says it is set to pay compensation to victims of police brutality in the state.

A statement signed by Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said the compensation would be paid on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in line with the EndSARS panel recommendations.

The EndSARS panel was set up by the Osun State Government in line with a presidential directive following the EndSARS protest of October 2020.

Omipidan who explained that the state government was determined to rid the state of all forms of injustice and oppression against the weak also called on citizens of the state to hold external and internal institutions and other citizens accountable in ways that public conducts and behaviours conform to the Omoluabi ethos.

He disclosed that the state government had while receiving the report in August 2021 assured that it would implement the recommendations of the panel in a manner that would ensure justice was served.

The governor’s spokesman said the delay in the disbursement of the compensation was as a result of another presidential directive asking States to submit their reports to the Presidency.

Recall that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings, led by a retired Judge of the High Court, Honourable Justice Akinwale Oladimeji.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...