EndSARS: My position hasn’t changed, I stand with victims’ families – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, has said that his position on the shooting that led to the death of some Nigerian youths calling for the end of police brutality has not changed.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, expressed disappointment, anger, condemnation, and pain over the incident which occurred two years ago.

The October 20, 2022, protest, which started calmly and peacefully across the country, was hijacked by allegedly hired thugs who began to destroy government facilities and inflict injuries on the protesters.

The climax of the protest was when soldiers of the Nigerian Army were deployed in trucks and allegedly ordered to open fire on the peaceful protesters.

Also, on Thursday, during the memorial, the police fired tear gas at the participants of the memorial, which took place at the Lekki Tollgate.

Reacting, Atiku said he stands with the family of the victim and there’s still a need for Police reforms incorporating State Police.

According to the Turaki Adamawa, his heart remains shattered for the families that lost their lives in the protest.

“Two years ago, on this day, I shared a statement of sincere disappointment, anger, condemnation and pain. Two years after, that position has not changed.

“The sad memory of what happened is what we cannot wish away. There’s still a compelling need for Police reforms incorporating State Police and justice for those who have suffered police brutality.”

Referring to the video he shared during the EndSARS, Atiku said: “I maintain the position expressed in this video broadcast on 20/10/20. Our children MUST be heard and provided with spaces to express themselves within the ambit of the law and given opportunities too.

“My heart is still shattered for the families who lost loved ones during the #endsars demonstration. I stand with all families still grieving from their loss.”

