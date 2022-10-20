EndSARS Memorial: Police teargas youths at Lekki tollgate

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have shot teargas to disperse youths commemorating the memorial of the #EndSARS movement at Lekki tollgate, Lagos State.

The memorial rally was organised to mark the second anniversary of the shooting at the tollgate during the #EndSARs protest which claimed the lives of tens of Nigerian youths.

On Thursday morning, the youths walked through the tollgate axis singing dirge songs while carrying mock coffins to commemorate the October 20, 2020 incident.

The rally, tagged ‘peace walk’, took a turn for the worse as police officers shot teargas canisters to disperse the participants.

More to follow…

