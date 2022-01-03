EndSARS Lawyer, Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele, Reveals She’s Arrested by Kenyan Police

Monday, January 3, 2022
ADANNE

Modupe ‘Moe‘ Odele took to her Twitter yesterday to share details about her situation – that she has been arrested by the police in Kenya after accusing someone of assault.

“I called the Kenyan Police Service to report an assault that happened to me at my hotel & instead they have detained me illegally & conducted an unlawful search on my belongings,” said the lawyer who became famous for her numerous intervention during the #EndSARS protests. “I’ve been detained for over 4 hours with no charge Spring Valley Police Station.”

Then, she tweeted that her mobile device was being confiscated. “my phones are now being seized. @mayar_dollin has the history of what happened.”

Odele was still in police custody as at press time. In response, fans have taken to Twitter to call out the Kenyan police.

