EndSARS Lawyer, Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele, Reveals She’s Arrested by Kenyan Police

Modupe ‘Moe‘ Odele took to her Twitter yesterday to share details about her situation – that she has been arrested by the police in Kenya after accusing someone of assault.

“I called the Kenyan Police Service to report an assault that happened to me at my hotel & instead they have detained me illegally & conducted an unlawful search on my belongings,” said the lawyer who became famous for her numerous intervention during the #EndSARS protests. “I’ve been detained for over 4 hours with no charge Spring Valley Police Station.”

Then, she tweeted that her mobile device was being confiscated. “my phones are now being seized. @mayar_dollin has the history of what happened.”

my phones are now being seized. @mayar_dollin has the history of what happened — Moe (@Mochievous) January 2, 2022

Odele was still in police custody as at press time. In response, fans have taken to Twitter to call out the Kenyan police.

Moe is sleeping in a Kenyan cell tonight and we are quiet about this. She won’t let this happen to another Nigerian, and you know it. If you tag Moe to an arrest she swings in immediately till the person is found and retrieved. Moe doesn’t deserve our silence. Please. — Gail of Lagos 1 (@ChuGailx) January 2, 2022

I really hope Moe is okay. It’s horrible that people think this is a “got you” moment for her cause regardless of who it is, she would have stepped in if her legal service were needed if they were arrested. — Ebele (@ebelee_) January 2, 2022

Moe has been through too much. This is really distressing. She has done nothing to deserve this. — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) January 2, 2022

