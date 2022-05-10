EndSars Activist Modupe Odele Shares Interesting Kindness Chain Started by Stranger in Lebanon

Modupe Odele is currently globe trotting and kicking off destinations and activities off her bucket list up untill September of this year.

The tech lawyer and #EndSARS activist who is currently in Lebanon, shared an interesting event that kicked off a chain of kindness.

Modupe who goes by @Mochievous on Twitter recalled how she had not realised that her wallet was missing until a stranger walked up to her while dining at a restaurant with her wallet in her hand.

She noted that the man had walked into various stores looking for her, to return the wallet which contained $700, her ID, all her cards and many more.

On her way back after the kindness of the stranger, she initiated conversation with her Uber driver who let her know he would be working all night in order to replace his son’s game console.

After the trip, her bill was $2.50. However, she tipped the man an $20 to enable him buy his son’s game console and reiterated that the chain of kindness started by the stranger who returned her wallet had been continued. Read her story below.

