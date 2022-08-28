Emulate Jonathan to resolve strike – ASUU President tells FG

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says the federal government should emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan in resolving the lingering industrial action.

The strike, which began on February 16, is a result of the government’s inability to fully address the union’s demands.

The industrial action has lasted for more than six months with the federal government, through the education and labour ministers, finding it difficult to reach a resolution.

Speaking on the way forward, Osodeke, in an interview with AIT’s Focus Nigeria, said the immediate past administration engaged the union in a 14-hour negotiation to resolve the issue.

He said the government of the day should set up a committee comprising people who love the country and can negotiate dispassionately.

“Government should for once go the way of Goodluck Jonathan. And in one night, we had that meeting for 14 hours,” he said.

“Open. Both sides were open, no class, no power, no sitting power, and we looked at all the issues and we resolved it within 14 hours.

“If this government can put out a strong team, if the president cannot be there, let him put a strong team together or people who are not part of those who are telling lies presently.

“People who love this country. They don’t have to be in government. If you can put this thing together and we meet to look at how we can resolve this national problem.”

