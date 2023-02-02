Search
Empress Njamah Recounts Terrible Ordeal with Blackmailer Fiancé

Celebrity

Empress Njamah has thankfully regained her Instagram page back after it was seized by her ex-fiancé and is spilling some tea on her situation.

The actress took to her newly recovered Instagram page to recount the terrible ordeal she endured in the hands of the blackmailer and call out sone blogs for posting a false narrative of the situation.

Empress shared that after he seized her phone, her estranged fiancé was asking folks for money through her social media accounts and a lot of people fell victim. However, the police was involved and able to trace the account to a POS lady whom he was using for his nefarious activities.

She went on to call out some blogs for fabricating lies about her situation and running with it, especially after the man in question, who is in possession of her nude photos and videos and those of others, seized her cars, international passport, valuables and much more.

Empress Njamah added that her bravery in speaking out has helped other women who have fallen victim of this man, also speak out.

