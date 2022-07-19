Video: Empress Njamah Breaks Down in Tears Signing Condolence Register for Ada Ameh

Empress Njamah was inconsolable at the signing of the condolence register for Ada Ameh.

In a video that has circulated online, the Nollywood actress who was best friends with the ‘The Johnsons’ star, could hardly stand on her feet, let alone, hold a pen.

Ada Ameh passed away on Sunday, July 17, at a hospital in Delta State, after she slumped and collapsed while in the home of some friends.

Following the news of the actress’ death, many netizens had wondered how Empress Njamah would fare given the nature of their relationship.

