‘Empire Stars’ Trai and Grace Byers Are Pregnant with First Child

It’s about to be a party of three over at the Byers’ household as Trai and Grace Byers are pregnant with their first child.

The ‘Empire’ clued their fans in on the latest development when Grace debuted a baby bump at the opening night of her husband’s broadway debut.

Sharing photos of the couple posing on the red carpet with Grace Byers looking resplendent in maxi peach dress and the actress cradling her growing bump, she wrote,

“Happy Opening Night on your Broadway Debut my Beloved King!! Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you, @traibyers. What a night!

