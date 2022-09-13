Emmys 2022: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The list of the winners for the 2022 Emmy Awards is finally here.

Check them out:

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – WINNER

Lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Writing for a drama series

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, “Plan And Execution”)

Chris Mundy (Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”)

Dan Erickson (Severance, “The We We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, “One Lucky Day”)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “All The Bells Say”) – WINNER

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, “F Sharp”)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, “Pilot”)

Directing for a comedy series

Hiro Murai (Atlanta, “New Jazz”)

Bill Hader (Barry, “710N”)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Will Be Blood”)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, “Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B”)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”) – WINNER

Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER Lead actress in a drama series Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER Directing for a drama series Jason Bateman (Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”)

Ben Stiller (Severance, “The We We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light”) – WINNER

Mark Mylod (Succession, “All The Bells Say”)

Cathy Yan (Succession, “The Disruption”)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession, “Too Much Birthday”)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, “Pilot”) Writing for a comedy series Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”) – WINNER

Duffy Boudreau (Barry, “710N”)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, “starting now”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “The One, The Only”)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Casino”)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Wellness Center”) Lead actor in a comedy series Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER Writing for a variety special Ali Wong (Don Wong)

Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)

Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) – WINNER

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy) Writing for a limited series or TV movie Danny Strong (Dopesick, “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, “I’m In A Hurry”)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, “Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, “Snaps”)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”)

Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER Directing for a limited series or TV movie Danny Strong (Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout “Green Juice”)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout “Iron Sisters”)

John Wells (Maid, “Sky Blue”)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, “Wheel Of Fire”)

Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER Competition program The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – WINNER Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick) Variety talk series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Variety sketch series A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live – WINNER Supporting actor in a comedy series Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) Supporting actress in a comedy series Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) Supporting actress in a drama series Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) Supporting actor in a drama series Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game) Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need To Talk About Cosby Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)

George Carlin’s American Dream – WINNER

Lucy And Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People Writing for a variety series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Variety special (live) The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – WINNER

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! Variety special (pre-recorded) Adele: One Night Only – WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...