Emmys 2022: Adele: One Night Only Takes Home Five Awards

Adele’s One Night Only concert, hosted by CBS, was a big winner at night one of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.

The concert took home five awards, winning Emmys for Variety Special (pre-recorded), Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control for a Special.

Other winners include the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, which took home three awards, including Variety Special (live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special.

The Beatles: Get Back tied Adele with five Emmy wins overall.

The Creative Arts Emmys is split into two ceremonies this year, and will air in a compressed, two-hour recap on September 10.

See the full list of winners here.

