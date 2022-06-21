Emma Thompson Gets Real on Body Image, Says She’ll Never Love Her Body

Emma Thompson got very real and vulnerable on how years of indoctrination has made it difficult for women to love their bodies.

The actress spoke about just how difficult it was to go nude for her new movie, ‘Goodluck to You Leo Grande.’

A scene from the film shows Thompson’s character standing naked in front of a mirror and she revealed that vulnerability was not at all easy to tap into, but “the film would not be the same.”

“Reflecting on the experience with The Irish Times, she is brutally honest about her self-image. “To be truly honest, I will never ever be happy with my body. It will never happen,” she says. “I was brainwashed too early on. I cannot undo those neural pathways.”

Nonetheless, the 63-year-old believes baring it all on screen is important. “If you want the world to change, and you want the iconography of the female body to change, then you better be part of the change,” she continues. “You better be different.”

