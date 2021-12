Christmas came with a pleasant surprise for Emma Nyra such that she fainted at the sight of her gift.

The singer and mother of twins shared a cure video of her brand new Range Rover being delivered to her on Christmas day and was so shocked that she collapsed on the floor.

Emma Nyra revealed that she has gotten herself the car but it wasn’t expected to be delivered until 2022. However, her family banded together and made sure the car for to her in time for Christmas to surprise her.

