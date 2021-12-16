Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Boyfriend of 7 Years

Congratulations to Alaina Scott!

The 28-year-old adopted daughter of rapper Eminem had announced that she and her boyfriend of seven years, Matt Moeller, are getting married.

Posting on Instagram, Scott said that she and Moeller are engaged. “This moment. This life ❤️ Yes a hundred times over,” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU.”

Entertainment Weekly adds that the couple has been dating for seven years, and that they celebrated their anniversary earlier this year in another Instagram post.

“While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same-you are my favorite person,” Alaina wrote in July alongside a photo of them together. “You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary.”

Eminem reportedly adopted Alaina from his former sister-in-law Dawn Scott, the sister of his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, in 2002. Alaina’s mother died of a heroin overdose in 2016.

See their post:

