Eminem Reveals How His Near-Fatal Overdose Affected Him: ‘It Took a Long Time for My Brain to Start Working Again’

Eminem got candid about how badly his near-fatal overdose affected him 15 years ago.

Recall that he was battling addiction and had to be hospitalised in 2007 after accidentally ODing on methadone.

“It took a long time for my brain to start working again,” Em said in a chat with his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg.

“You literally were coming off of an overdose, and they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications,” Rosenberg explained. “And some of them took you a minute to adjust to—let’s just leave it at that. So, you’re learning how to rap again almost literally, right? Because it’s the first time, probably, you were creating without having substances in your body in…however many years, right?”

Eminem then recalled Rosenberg’s concern about the long-term effects of the overdose. “Didn’t you ask the doctors when I first started rapping again, didn’t you say, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage’?” he asked.

To which Rosenberg replied: “Yeah. I thought you might have some permanent problems. Yeah. I was concerned, for sure.”

See the interview:

