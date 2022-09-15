Eminem on Career and Battling Drug Addiction: ‘I Don’t Know How the F*ck I’m Still Here’

Eminem continues to speak about his battle with drug addiction.

In a piece for XXL Magazine, the rapper himself talked about his early career, his struggles, the overnight success thanks to The Slim Shady LP. “That was a fun album to make, but it’s also where everything suddenly changed,” said Em, who noted that drugs became “a part of the way I was living my life once I got signed.”

Then everything began to spiral following his involvement with drugs. He said him and some friends frequently went to Tijuana, Mexico to purchase drugs such as Vicodin. “I don’t know how many times we did it, but it was so easy to go back and forth to do it,” he said, adding that the last time he went to Tijuana to pick up, they witnessed the vehicle in front of them getting pulled over and searched. “We were scared shitless, but we got through. And when I say we had the motherlode. Our pants were frickin’ stuffed with pills. I don’t know how many we had.”

He revealed that the addiction got bad when he and Dr. Dre signed 50 Cent in 2002. “I’m coming off The Marshall Mathers LP and going into Encore when my addiction started to get bad,” he recalled. “I was taking Vicodin, Valium and alcohol. I kinda fell off the map a little bit and didn’t explain why I went away. I remember things started getting really, really bad when me, 50 and G-Unit did BET’s 106 & Park. … That’s when the wheels started coming off. One of the hosts was talking to me and I could not understand a word she was saying. 50 had to cover for me and answer every question.

The “heaviest” period of drug addiction spanned five years of his life, and he hit a rough patch after his D12 bandmate Proof died. “I had fuckin’ 10 drug dealers at one time that I’m getting my shit from. Seventy-five to 80 Valiums a night, which is a lot,” he added. “I don’t know how the fuck I’m still here. I was numbing myself.”

He said a lot more. Read his piece on XXL Magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...