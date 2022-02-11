Eminem Declares Kendrick Lamar One of the ‘Top Tier Lyricists’ of All Time

Eminem has nothing but praises for Kendrick Lamar.

The legendary rapper is set to perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, and in promotional material, he said he will be hitting the stage for the big show with a “top tier lyricist.”

He went on to say that Kendrick is one of the best to do it not only among his “generation but of all time.”

You can watch Em praise Kendrick below.

And about the Super Bowl, Eminem said: “It’s fucking nerve-racking. This is like to me, there’s nothing more final than live TV. You know what I’m saying? So, if you fuck up, your fuck up is there forever.”

