Emilia Clarke Says Parts of Her Brain are ‘Missing’ Since Her Two Brain Aneurysms

Emilia Clarke has revealed the damage the two brain aneurysms she suffered caused her.

Recall that the actress suffered the condition s while filming Game of Thrones in 2011 and 2013. And speaking in an interview in 2019, she said she underwent several surgeries because of this.

Now, in a new interview with BBC One’s Sunday Morning, she gave fans an update on the status of her health, saying, per The Independent: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable—it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussion. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

She also commented on her brain scans, saying, “There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh. Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...