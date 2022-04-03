Emeli Sandé Reveals She is in a Same-Sex Relationship: ‘Happier Than Ever’

Emeli Sandé has revealed that she is a part of the LGBTQ community.

The singer revealed this in an interview with Metro, in which she said that she’s in a relationship with a female classical pianist whom she feels is “the one for life.”

“We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great,” Sandé said, adding: “For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place.”

She added that she has taken her new partner to meet her parents in her hometown of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, assuring that the visit was “all good.” This comes shortly after she released her new song “There Isn’t Much,” featuring LGBTQ-identifying female dancers. She explained that the song is about “everything I thought I wanted being nothing without the right person to share it with.” “If you don’t really have someone to share it with or someone supporting you behind the scenes, it’s very difficult,” she said. “So now I feel very fulfilled: I’ll always love music and I love my career but now it just feels that despite what happens, I can just enjoy life and be really happy.” See her twitter post: pic.twitter.com/00ZekmluRR — Emeli Sandé (@emelisande) April 2, 2022

