Emefiele: No Nigerian should be arrested by Court Order – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on Tuesday faulted a court decision which stopped the arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, saying no Nigerian should be arrested by a court order.

Falana said ordinary Nigerian should enjoy the immunity that the apex bank chief enjoyed in this matter.

“On no ground should our court order the arrest and detention of any citizen on the basis of an ex parte application,” he stated.

“I cannot guess why this harassment is being meted out to Mr Godwin Emefiele, I do not have the full fact. Even the court said sufficient fact has not been adduced to warrant granting the order.”

On Monday, the Federal High Court, declined an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain Emefiele.

While declining the motion ex-parte filed by an applicant in the absence of the respondent, Justice John Tsoho said the secret police did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

During the interview on Tuesday, Falana also faulted the CBN on its cashless and withdrawal policy, describing it as unlawful and against the existing Money Laundering Act.

