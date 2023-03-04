Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Emefiele introduced Naira Swap policy to help PDP win elections – El-Rufai

News

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday alleged that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele introduced the naira redesign policy to help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win the 2023 general elections.

“Emefiele was appointed Central Bank Governor by the PDP originally. So, let’s not forget where he came from,” El-Rufai said at a media chat just after the Supreme Court ordered that old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The apex court also nullified the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

The court said the policy has led to some people engaging in trade by barter in this modern age in a bid to survive.

Sixteen states led by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara prayed the apex court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians.

Briefing the media after the judgement, El-Rufai, who witnessed the ruling alongside his brother All Progressives Congress (APC) governors like Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, said the CBN governor deceived President Muhammadu Buhari to actualise the policy.

“He (Emefiele) is the one that out this policy together to help the PDP win the 2023 general elections and deceived the President into thinking that it is possible to withdraw N2trillion from circulation and reprint everything in three months. No country in world history has done it,” the Kaduna governor stated.

Latest

Politics

Rivers APC Guber candidate, Tonye Cole deletes congratulatory Facebook post to Tinubu

0
The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers...
Politics

‘Too bad for CBN Gov’ – Wike slams Emefiele over Supreme Court ruling on Naira Swap

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday backed...
Technology

Zoom boss Greg Tomb fired

0
Video conferencing platform Zoom has sacked its president, Greg...
Lifestyle

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed – White House

0
US President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Rivers APC Guber candidate, Tonye Cole deletes congratulatory Facebook post to Tinubu

0
The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers...
Politics

‘Too bad for CBN Gov’ – Wike slams Emefiele over Supreme Court ruling on Naira Swap

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday backed...
Technology

Zoom boss Greg Tomb fired

0
Video conferencing platform Zoom has sacked its president, Greg...
Lifestyle

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed – White House

0
US President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion...
Sports

Morocco World Cup star Hakimi under investigation for rape

0
Paris St-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is facing...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Rivers APC Guber candidate, Tonye Cole deletes congratulatory Facebook post to Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole has deleted a post on his verified Facebook page congratulating the president-elect,...
Read more

‘Too bad for CBN Gov’ – Wike slams Emefiele over Supreme Court ruling on Naira Swap

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday backed the Supreme Court judgment extending the validity of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes till...
Read more

Zoom boss Greg Tomb fired

Emmanuel Offor -
Video conferencing platform Zoom has sacked its president, Greg Tomb, a former Google executive. Mr Tomb's contract was abruptly terminated "without cause", according to the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: