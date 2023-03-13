Emefiele directs banks to accept the old Naira notes

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has directed commercial banks to accept the old Naira notes.

The order was issued by the apex bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Governor of Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria who’s also a former governor of the apex bank disclosed this in a special public announcement.

He qouted Emefiele to have disclosed this in a phone conversation.

The statement read, “Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive same as deposits from customers.

“Tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

“The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March, 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night.

“Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.

“Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes.

“Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.”

