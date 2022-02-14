Emefiele 2023: Nduka Obaigbena, Malami, others behind the plot

Its no more news that since ENigeria Newspaper broke the news of Godwin Emefiele indicating interest in the 2023 election it has now gone viral.

Ignoring the fact that the Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his handlers continue to put up a sloppy defense, facts accessible to ENigeria Newspaper show that financial heavyweights including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Nduka Obaigben, and others are rallying behind the agenda.

What astonishes many is why Nigeria’s money bags are resolutely throwing weight behind him for 2023, despite being a CBN governor whose term in office saw Nigeria’s economy sink to the lowest ever conceived, according to a group called Reform Nigeria Now (RNN)

Saharareports sheds further light on the burgeoning Emefiele 2023 clandestine movement, as well as the Aso Rock cabal’s plans to bring it to fruition. ENigeria Newspaper reproduces the story below:

APC is torn between Osinbajo, Tinubu and Emefiele’s people, each pushing their own candidate and agenda

There is currently a division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the presidential ambitions of some of its prominent members, which is capable of tearing the ruling party apart.

When a political group, The Green Alliance TGA, on Saturday, launched an initiative in Lagos to draft the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, into the 2023 presidential race, little did Nigerians know about the driving force behind the campaign.

SaharaReporters has exclusively learned that a cabal led by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami is strongly behind the push for Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of other strong contenders in the party. Another prominent member of the cabal is media entrepreneur, Nduka Obaigbena.

Obaigbena is the founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel.

For instance, the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu has publicly declared his intention to run for President and even though Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has yet to officially declare to run, sponsored groups across the country have been ‘begging’ him to also join the 2023 presidential race.

A top source in the party told SaharaReporters on Sunday that the “APC is torn between Osinbajo, Tinubu and Emefiele’s people, each pushing their own candidate and agenda”.

At the weekend, Emefiele’s supporters, mainly youths, spotted white T-Shirts with the inscription MEFFY 2023 at the occasion held in Lagos to draft him into the race.

Convener of the group, Wale Fapohunda, told the gathering that since Emefiele’s appointment as CBN Governor, he had spent his energy building a resilient financial system that can serve the development needs of the economy, ignoring the glaring fact that Nigeria’s economy has dipped to its worst state ever during Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor.

However, SaharaReporters has also learnt that Emefiele’s declaration did not start at the weekend. Indeed, it started with the recent FCT mega rice pyramid, an initiative under the RIFAN/CBN anchor borrowers’ programme, but used to sell the candidacy of the CBN governor.

President Buhari had on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, unveiled the rice pyramid in Abuja, in the presence of some governors and other dignitaries.

“The rice pyramid was conspicuously the first open declaration,” a source in the Presidency told SaharaReporters.

“The cabal led by AGF, Malami told Buhari they’ve settled for a Technocrat. This came after rejecting the President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, and Obaigbena is spearheading this,” the source added.

Obaigbena, it was also learnt, has additional motivation to throw its weight behind Emefiele considering the financial support AriseTV has been getting from the CBN.

“CBN has been funding AriseTV and forcing banks and money transaction platforms to advertise on the TV. That was the reason why Obaigbena said recently that Nigeria’s president would not come from those who are declaring,” one of the sources said.

Obaigbena in October 2021 also said nobody could predict what would happen in 2023 regarding who would become Nigeria’s President.

SaharaReporters gathered from one of the sources that Isa Funtua’s son, Abubakar, is “part of the crew working on Emefiele’s campaign”.

“You know, they bought 9mobile,” the source added. Isa Funtua was a close ally of President Buhari, who served as a minister in the Second Republic.

This had prompted former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in January 2019, to lambast the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for “failing to investigate how Alhaji Isa Funtua, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, who acquired Keystone Bank and 9Mobile (formerly Etisalat).”

Meanwhile, ENIgeria Newspaper reports that only last week, Emefiele came under attack for allegedly dishing out policies that are not in the interest of the State.

The RNN group alleged that Emefiele is plotting to increase his political capital in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), with policies driven by partisan considerations and designed to grant exclusive favors to the governors under the ruling party.

“We frown at this reduction of our CBN into another APC office, in which case states like Benue with the brightest agriculture prospect are consistently overlooked in purported agric-support schemes, while Mr. Emefiele fixes his gaze permanently on APC states with no real prospect, all for partisan benefits”, the group said in its press statement”, the group concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...