EMA Awards 2022: Billie Eilish and Mom Honoured

The full list of winners of this year’s Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards is here.

THR reports that the event was held at Los Angeles’ Sunset Las Palmas Studios, during which Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird were honoured with the EMA Missions in Music Award for their environmental work.

Accepting the award, Eilish said, “I feel like I know nothing all the time, and I never feel like I’m doing enough in a lot of ways, especially in the environment and the world, and I’m always looking to do something else. I feel that people aren’t thinking about it as much as I want them to, especially when I work with brands and we make things — and just the fashion industry, which I’m such a big fan of and really involved with. It’s just horribly upsetting the way people aren’t really thinking about it first.”

“My mom has been the person that is always thinking about it, in this way that I’m just so in awe of,” Eilish continued. “I’m always just trying to do what I think my mom would want me to do, and she’s always thinking ahead and cares so much about the world and people and animals and beings. I love my mom, and she’s really the reason that I give a fuck.”

See a full list of winners below:

FEATURE FILM

Don’t Look Up — Netflix (WINNER)

Jurassic World Dominion — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

VARIETY TELEVISION

Ziwe: Hot! — Showtime

The Problem with Jon Stewart: Climate Change — Apple TV+ (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live: Episode #1812 — NBCUniversal, Broadway Video

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION

Teen Titans Go!: Polly Ethylene and Tara Phthalate — Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. Animation (Warner Bros. Discovery)

Kid Correspondent: Which Snack Is Best For the Planet? — Participant/YouTube Originals (WINNER)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: “Crystal Clear Waters” — Disney Branded Television

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Eating Our Way To Extinction — Broxstar Productions LTD and Seine Pictures (WINNER)

FIN — Discovery+ (Warner Bros. Discovery)

Burning — Amazon Studios, Propagate Content, Dirty Films Youth

Unstoppable: The Rise of the Global Youth Climate Movement — WaterBear, Scythia Films, Connect4Climate and Creative Visions

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Next Thing You Eat: Sushi — Hulu

The Green Planet: Human Worlds — BBC Studios The Natural History Unit

America the Beautiful: Brave New World — National Geographic (WINNER)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island: The Accident — Netflix

PAUL JUNGER WITT COMEDY AWARD

Abbott Elementary: Art Teacher — ABC and Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (Warner Bros. Discovery) and 20th Television (WINNER)

American Dad: Dr. Sunderson’s SunSuckers — TBS (Warner Bros. Discovery) in association with 20th Television Animation

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Watermelon — HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Discovery)

TELEVISION EPISODIC DRAMA

The Man Who Fell to Earth: New Angels of Promise — Showtime

Yellowstone: Keep the Wolves Close — Paramount Network (WINNER)

Joe Pickett: A Monster at the Gate — Paramount Television Studios

REALITY TELEVISION

The End Is Nye – The Volcano Paradox — Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Fuzzy Door (WINNER)

Home Sweet Home: There’s No TV? — Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ARRAY Filmworks /NBCUniversal

Biggest Little Farm: The Return — National Geographic

