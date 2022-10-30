El’Vee Celebrates Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage in Electrifying Choreography for ‘JEALOUSY’

Weeks after the release of the first track, Jealousy off their Album “UAR“, energetic and vivacious Afrobeats queens, El’Vee are back with the accompanying visuals for this popular track!

In visuals, directed by Tobi Ayeni, El’Vee takes things to the next level, offering colourful imagery and symbolism — with mesmeric melodies enshrined in electrifying choreography and nightlife disco halls — an amalgamation of African and modern cultural heritage, with eclectic styles that represent liberation.

According to El’Vee, “Jealousy is a concoction of melodious rhythms from southwestern Nigeria — a bodacious tale that sheds light on the sufferings that our journey in the music business has conquered”.

Watch the visuals for the hit tune Jealousy HERE and on all digital platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...