Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Elsie Okpocha Cries Out Over Exorbitant Prices of Food

Elsie Okpocha has taken to social media to cry out on the excruciating living conditions of the average Nigerian household.

The businesswoman and wife of ace comedian, Basketmouth, lamented the exorbitant prices of food stuff in the country as she called on the government to intervene.

Elsie Okpocha noted that it is getting crazier by the day, trying to survive in a country like Nigeria which is supposedly the giant of Africa.

The mother of three pleaded for the government’s intervention to fix the current state of things so that the country can be livable for its citizens.

